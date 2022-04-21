Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $33.91. Karooooo shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 6 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.29 million and a P/E ratio of 33.02.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karooooo by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Karooooo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.