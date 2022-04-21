Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $57.96

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.96, but opened at $59.95. Kenon shares last traded at $60.33, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kenon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kenon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 47.14% and a net margin of 190.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Kenon by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 869,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,002,000 after buying an additional 702,980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kenon by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kenon during the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kenon by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kenon during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.