Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) to Hold

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Grieg Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $$11.38 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $12.55.
