Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $950,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,988,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,873,000 after purchasing an additional 134,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.49. 12,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $75.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

