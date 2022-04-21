Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes $214,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Growth Interface Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $405.21. 2,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.76 and its 200-day moving average is $449.40. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.