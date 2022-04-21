Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 414,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 86,107 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. 195,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

