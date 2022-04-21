KeyCorp Increases CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $34.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

