KeyCorp Trims NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Target Price to $83.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $63.59 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 45,444 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2,875.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,345 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.