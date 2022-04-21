Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.35. 926,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,203. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.32 and a 200-day moving average of $174.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

