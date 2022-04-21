Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.