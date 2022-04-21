Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.33

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as high as C$7.72. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$7.62, with a volume of 2,476,071 shares changing hands.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.39.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.27.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 56.07%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.