Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0351

Klever (KLV) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $119.12 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.31 or 0.07372685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,630.98 or 1.00278915 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00034954 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

