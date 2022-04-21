Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 72,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,770,564 shares.The stock last traded at $49.47 and had previously closed at $48.16.

The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.18.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

