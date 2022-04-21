Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Up 0.8%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 14,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 37,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Know Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $80.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.
Know Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNWN)
Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.
