Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 10%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15). 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 324,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.92 million and a PE ratio of 14.06.

Get Kropz alerts:

Kropz Company Profile (LON:KRPZ)

Kropz plc operates as an explorer developer of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kropz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kropz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.