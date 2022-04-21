Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 10%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15). 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 324,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.92 million and a PE ratio of 14.06.
Kropz Company Profile (LON:KRPZ)
