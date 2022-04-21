Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWK from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SWKH opened at $18.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. SWK has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $237.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.26.

SWK ( NASDAQ:SWKH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. SWK had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in SWK by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in SWK by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SWK during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SWK by 175.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SWK by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

