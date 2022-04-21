Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.56. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $8.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $32.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.01 to $33.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $38.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.47 to $42.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $684.38.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.38. 31,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,246. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $526.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

