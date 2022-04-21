Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $625.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $684.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $481.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $526.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.88. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

