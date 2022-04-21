Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q4 guidance to $6.50-8.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $684.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $477.36. The stock had a trading volume of 41,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,246. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

