Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches Market Cap of $698,826.67

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $698,826.67 and approximately $24,466.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.32 or 0.07314357 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.16 or 0.99612103 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035337 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars.

