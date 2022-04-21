Lethean (LTHN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $187.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $348,960.33 and $187.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 37.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,584.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.88 or 0.07403957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00264813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.98 or 0.00810589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.86 or 0.00699414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00087080 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00416998 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.