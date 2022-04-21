Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.01. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 368,293 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lipocine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Lipocine alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lipocine by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lipocine by 243.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lipocine by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 313,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Lipocine by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.