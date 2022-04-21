loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.45. loanDepot shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 4,105 shares trading hands.

LDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,010,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,557.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

