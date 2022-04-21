Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2022 guidance to $26.700-$26.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$26.70 EPS.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $453.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.57. The company has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 798.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.