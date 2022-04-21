$LONDON Market Capitalization Achieves $293,523.45 (LONDON)

$LONDON (LONDON) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. $LONDON has a total market cap of $293,523.45 and approximately $136.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, $LONDON has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.54 or 0.07375959 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,241.01 or 0.99876179 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

