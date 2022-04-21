Loopring (LRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $156.27 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002277 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $156.27 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00033665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00104353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,712,604 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.