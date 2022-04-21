MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$28.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MAG. Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 218.15 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,693 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

