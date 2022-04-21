MahaDAO (MAHA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.52 or 0.00008676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

