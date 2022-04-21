ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.310-$2.390 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.31-2.39 EPS.
Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,438. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $125.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.
In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.