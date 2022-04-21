ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.310-$2.390 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.31-2.39 EPS.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,438. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $125.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,218,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,688,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,176,000 after buying an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

