ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.310-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ManpowerGroup also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.31-2.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.16. 1,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,438. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.05.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

