ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Cut to $120.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.17.

NYSE MAN opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,732,000 after acquiring an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after acquiring an additional 419,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

