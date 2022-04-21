ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

NYSE MAN opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after buying an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,215,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after buying an additional 419,410 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after buying an additional 416,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,447,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

