ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Raised to $120.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

NYSE:MAN opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $54,215,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 419,410 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 416,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

