Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,413,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.09. 20,751,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,366,449. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

