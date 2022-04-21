Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.38 and last traded at $35.33. Approximately 25,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,159,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

A number of analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,783,000 after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $253,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 23.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 18.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

