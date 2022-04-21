MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $273.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $256.26 and a twelve month high of $533.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.23.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.56.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

