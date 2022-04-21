MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.13. MarketWise shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 3,603 shares trading hands.

MKTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarketWise by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,544 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $3,290,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

