Marlin (POND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.33 Million

Marlin (POND) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $114.27 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.43 or 0.07378911 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00036921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,360.76 or 0.99978555 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

