Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

NYSE MMC traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.18. 28,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,140. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average of $162.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,021,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,460,000 after purchasing an additional 421,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

