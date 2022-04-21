Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $182.03 and last traded at $180.43, with a volume of 13398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.41.

The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

