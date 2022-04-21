Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 78.15 ($1.02). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 74.35 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,449,950 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.28. The company has a market cap of £483.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33.

Marston’s Company Profile (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

