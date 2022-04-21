Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 78.15 ($1.02). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 74.35 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,449,950 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.28. The company has a market cap of £483.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

