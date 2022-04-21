Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 950.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

DOOR stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $78.77. 204,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average of $103.61. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.96 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

