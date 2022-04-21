MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.92

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and traded as low as $23.84. MasterCraft Boat shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 98,231 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.00.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $35,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,031,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

