Matson (NYSE:MATX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.46 and last traded at $93.33. 872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 498,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.96.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

In other news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $541,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,297 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

