Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Increased to C$8.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $771.36 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 99.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

