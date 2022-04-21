Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $173,845.44 and approximately $5.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,405.17 or 0.99973897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00252050 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00165563 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00335687 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00088430 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004652 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001280 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

