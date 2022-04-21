McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1,293.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.71 and its 200-day moving average is $253.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $333.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

