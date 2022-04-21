McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in CSX by 16,210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CSX by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,477,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,389 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,175,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.81.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

