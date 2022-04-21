McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after buying an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

ECL stock opened at $182.26 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

