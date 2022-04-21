McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 217.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after purchasing an additional 491,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,854,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,702,000 after acquiring an additional 357,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $72.67 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90.

